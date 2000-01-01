I’m challenging myself #BECAUSE I want to protect the planet.

The Russian friends of Greenpeace are a passionate and dedicated group of individuals who share a common commitment to environmental conservation. United by their concern for the planet and the well-being of future generations, these friends actively engage in fundraising initiatives to support Greenpeace's noble causes. Our main sponsor is a consortium of Russian florists operating everywhere in the country.

Through various creative and impactful campaigns, they strive to raise awareness about environmental issues and generate funds to empower Greenpeace in its mission to protect the Earth. Whether organizing charity events, crowdfunding campaigns, or collaborating with like-minded organizations, the Russian friends of Greenpeace work tirelessly to contribute to the global efforts aimed at preserving our planet's biodiversity and ensuring a sustainable future.

Their camaraderie and shared values create a powerful force for positive change, as they channel their collective energy towards supporting Greenpeace's initiatives in Russia and beyond. By fostering a sense of environmental responsibility and promoting the importance of conservation, these friends play a vital role in the ongoing efforts to address pressing ecological challenges.

Your Russian Florists

